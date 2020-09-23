Inter-state drug supplier arrest by Task Force police

By SM Bilal Updated: 23rd September 2020 1:50 pm IST

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Nallakunta Police apprehended one person who is supplying Opium Drug illegally in and around Hyderabad City from Rajasthan.

According to the sources, Dinesh Kumar, a native of Poonasa (V), Bhinmal of Rajasthan State.

Six years back he came to Hyderabad for job purpose and engaged as labour at Punam Steel, Nagol, Hyderabad. Since long time he is addicted to consume Opium drug.

During pandemic situation he did not get any work and financially became weak. Immediate after relief of lock down the accused went to his native place and hatched a plan to sale and supply the Opium.

As per his plan first week of September, he procured 1 KG of Opium drug at his native place Rajasthan and came to Hyderabad.

Dinesh Kumar has been selling the drugs illegally to the known and needy customers for amount of Rs. 1,400/- to 1,600/- each gram and gained profit.

The task force along with the Nallakunta police have seized 150 Grams of Opium, One Bike, and One Cell phone at the instance of accused.

