Inter-state gang tries to ram car into cops in Telangana, escapes

Hyderabad: An inter-state gang from Rajasthan tried to run over policemen at a toll gate in Nizamabad district of Telangana and fled the spot after police fired in the air, police said on Monday.

Based on inputs that the four-member gang was involved in thefts, a police team was posted at Indalwai toll gate on Sunday. When the gang, which was heading towards Hyderabad around midnight, saw the authorities looking to confront them, they tried to push aside a vehicle and flee.

Police then fired in the air, following which the four persons abandoned their vehicle and escaped from there.

There were inputs that the gang, which has been involved in stealing coils from electric transformers in the region, was on its way to Hyderabad after committing some offences in Nizamabad district, a police official said.

As police identified the car in which the gang was travelling, they chased it on Sunday night. Multiple teams were deputed and one team was posted at Indalwai toll gate which encircled the gang at the spot.

Despite repeated warnings, the gang did not stop their vehicle when police warned them and instead they tried to ram it into the police personnel with their car. Later, they hit the vehicle which the police used to intercept their car, the official said.

Attempting to deter them and keeping in mind their own safety, a police official opened two rounds in the air but the gang escaped from the location leaving their car behind, he said.

An attempt to murder case was registered in connection with the incident and teams were formed to nab the gang members, the official added.