Inter-state sex racket busted in city

Hyderabad: An inter state human trafficking racket was busted by the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT). During the operation two traffickers and two customers too were arrested.

The arrested persons were identified as, organisers Rajanish Ranjan, an employee of a cash dispensing company from Yapral and Sukesh Ravan Kamble , a private employee from Chinthal, and the customers P.Saikiran from Amberpet and Mohammed Siraj from Balanagar.

However the main organizer of the racket Mithilesh Sharma from Yapral is absconding.

The SOT officials told that , Mithilesh Sharma and Rajanish Ranjan were secretly running an organized flesh trade in a rented independent house at Registration Colony in Yapral since past three months.

The duo has contacts with interstate human traffickers located in other States and lured young women into flesh trade in the guise of offering suitable jobs. Police told that they had brought two girls from Mumbai to Hyderabad to run flesh trade.

The gang employed one Kamble Sukesh, of Suchithra, Kompally for preparing food and also arranging the requirements to the women and customers. On a tip-off, the SOT have raided the premises and rescued the women apart from arresting the suspects.The arrested persons were later handed over to Jawaharnagar police for further action