Inter-state thieves held for stealing cigarettes worth Rs 5.35 lakh

Hyderabad: Five inter-state suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing cigarette boxes valued at Rs 5.35 lakh from a shop in the town.

Police recovered several cigarette packets, Rs 60,000 cash, a car, three mobile phones and a spade from the accused.

The suspects were arrested for allegedly breaking into a shop at Ambedkar Chowk and stealing cigarette boxes.

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The arrested were identified as Kumawath Bundaram, Ghanshyam, Manikchand and Laxman, all from Rajasthan, and Tejpal Singh, a resident of Patancheru in Hyderabad.

Gang targeted cigarette shops

During interrogation, the five reportedly confessed to breaking open the shop and fleeing with the cigarette boxes. They also committed a similar crime in Maharashtra, police said.

The five were detained following a tip-off when they were attempting to sell the stolen cigarettes and commit another similar offence in the town.

Police recovered the stolen cigarette packets and other items from them.