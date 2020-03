A+ A-

Hyderabad: A student of intermediate committed suicide by consuming pesticide.

This incident took place at Adhoni of Kurnool district of AP. The student is identified as Pavan Kumar. He was rushed to the Adhoni hospital for treatment.

The college management had assured him that his hall ticket would be given at the examination center, but he didn’t get it. Vexed with this, the student made an attempt to commit suicide. He was rushed to the hospital where he is being treated.