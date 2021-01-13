Intermediate colleges in Telangana to conduct classes in shifts

Hyderabad: Intermediate colleges that are located in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana State will start conducting offline classes on February 1, 2021.

According to the Times of India report, the classes will be conducted in two shifts viz., morning and afternoon. The timing for morning and afternoon shifts will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

However, colleges with strength of less than 300 students and sufficient accommodation can run the classes in regular shift.

It is also reported that although the pattern of intermediate examination will not be changed, additional choices will be given in the question paper.

Meanwhile, the classes for degree and professional courses will be conducted in online mode.