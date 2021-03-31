Intermediate exams: ‘Assignment work from home’ format for two papers

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) decided to conduct the examination of Ethics & Human Values and Environmental Education papers in ‘assignment work from home’ format.

This decision was taken due to the shutdown of educational institutions in the state amid rise in a number of coronavirus cases.

According to a report in Telangana Today, Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Syed Omer Jaleel said that students have to submit the assignment to the principal of their colleges from April 1 to 20. It can be submitted either physically or through registered post or mail in the PDF format, he added.

First-year intermediate students can download their hall tickets from the official website of TSBIE (click here). They must mention their hall ticket numbers on the assignment works.

Second-year regular students who have not yet qualified in the examinations can write their first-year hall ticket numbers whereas, old private students can write their previous second-year hall ticket numbers.

Meanwhile, anxiety prevails among the students over other intermediate theory examinations that are scheduled to be held from May 1 to 19.

Uncertainty prevails over SSC exams

Uncertainty also prevails over the SSC exams that are scheduled to be held from May 17 to 26 as the officials earlier said that if the examinations are not cancelled, ‘level playing field’ for government and private educational institutions’ students will not be ensured.

It may be mentioned that the Telangana government recently ordered the closure of educational institutions due to a surge in Coronavirus case in the State.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

As per the media bulletin by the director of public health and family welfare on March 30, Telangana reported 463 new cases of covid-19 during 24 hours that ended at 8 p.m. on March 29. The cumulative tally of the state has reached to 3, 07, 205.

Four more succumbed to the illness raising the toll to 1,694.

The total number of active cases rose further to 4,678.