Intermediate exams: BIE proposes at-home assignment format for two papers

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is planning to seek government approval for conducting the upcoming intermediate exams in an at-home assignment format. This proposal was made due to the shutdown of educational institutions in the state amid rise in a number of coronavirus cases.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Secretary of TSBIE Syed Omar Jaleel said that the board will send the proposal to the government. He further said that as Ethics and Human Values exams which are scheduled to be held from April 1 to 3 cannot be conducted in offline mode, the at-home assignment format is the best option. However, the proposal needs the government’s approval, he added.

Uncertainty prevails over SSC exams

Meanwhile, uncertainty also prevails over the SSC exams that are scheduled to be held from May 17 to 26 as the officials earlier said that if the examinations are not cancelled, ‘level playing field’ for government and private educational institutions’ students will not be ensured.

It may be mentioned that in the current academic year, online classes began in the month of September. Later, government allowed the re-opening of schools for particular classes.

However, due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the State, the education minister recently announced that except medical schools, all other educational institutions will be shut.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

As per the media bulletin by the director of public health and family welfare, Telangana reported 495 new cases of covid-19 during 24 hours that ended at 8p.m. yesterday. The cumulative tally of the state has reached to 3, 05, 804.

Two more succumbed to the illness raising the toll to 1,685.

The total number of active cases rose further to 4,241.