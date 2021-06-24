10th, Inter exams cancelled in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on thursday decides to cancel tenth, Intermediate board exams, state education minister Audimulapu Suresh informed.

This decision comes after the Supreme Court critical remarks again the state’s move to hold exams in the last week of July earlier in the day.

The Supreme court had said that the state government would be accountable if there is even one death due to board exams.

Andhra Pradesh was the only state which was remaining to take a decision on cancellation of exams. Six states have conducted Class 12 exams and the remaining states cancelled it.

On Thursday morning, the SC directed all state boards to develop an internal assessment criteria and declare results before July 31. In a press conference, Suresh said that though the state government is still keen on conducting exams, completing the process before the stipulated date is not possible.

“We are not in a position to conduct exams in the shortest possible time as per the timeline fixed by the apex court. So we have decided to cancel the exams and declare results as per the guidelines,” the minister added.

The state is yet to issue guidelines on the evaluation criteria.