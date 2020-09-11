Intermediate exams to begin on March 24

By Sameer Published: 11th September 2020 10:22 am IST
university exams
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate education issued tentative academic calendar. As per the calendar, intermediate theory examination is scheduled to be held from 24th March to 12th April 2021 whereas practical examination will be held from 1st to 20th March 2021.

Intermediate Advanced supplementary examinations

The advanced supplementary examinations are expected to be held in the last week of May 2021.

In the current academic year, there will be 182 working days. The pre-final examinations will be held from 22nd to 27th February 2021.

Summer vocation will be from 17th April to 31st May 2021.

READ:  Exams for RRB NTPC to be held on Dec 15

Intermediate classes

Meanwhile, a senior official said that online classes will be held until government gives green signal to conduct classes in the colleges.

Till now, the government has not taken any decision on the reopening of colleges for students as the state is reporting hundreds of coronavirus cases daily.

Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close