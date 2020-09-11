Intermediate exams to begin on March 24

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate education issued tentative academic calendar. As per the calendar, intermediate theory examination is scheduled to be held from 24th March to 12th April 2021 whereas practical examination will be held from 1st to 20th March 2021.

Intermediate Advanced supplementary examinations

The advanced supplementary examinations are expected to be held in the last week of May 2021.

In the current academic year, there will be 182 working days. The pre-final examinations will be held from 22nd to 27th February 2021.

Summer vocation will be from 17th April to 31st May 2021.

Intermediate classes

Meanwhile, a senior official said that online classes will be held until government gives green signal to conduct classes in the colleges.

Till now, the government has not taken any decision on the reopening of colleges for students as the state is reporting hundreds of coronavirus cases daily.