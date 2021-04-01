Intermediate practical examinations likely to be postponed

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is exploring option to postponed intermediate practical examinations that are scheduled to be held from April 7.

According to a report in Telangana Today, the board is considering three options viz., conducting exams as per the schedule, rescheduling them from April 10 and holding them after intermediate public examination (IPE) & Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main May session. The board has suggested these options to the State government.

It is also reported that government may take the decision on the intermediate practical examinations in a couple of days.

As per the sources, the government is not considering the option of passing the intermediate students without conducting practical examinations.

Till now, 932337 candidates including 458814 first year and 473523 second year students have paid the fee for the IPE 2021.

Intermediate exams: ‘Assignment work from home’ format for two papers

Earlier, the board decided to conduct the examination of Ethics & Human Values and Environmental Education papers in ‘assignment work from home’ format.

This decision was taken due to the shutdown of educational institutions in the state amid rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, anxiety prevails among the students over other intermediate theory examinations that are scheduled to be held from May 1 to 19.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

As per the media bulletin by the director of public health and family welfare on March 31, Telangana reported 684 new cases of covid-19 during 24 hours that ended at 8 p.m. on March 30.

The fresh infections pushed the state’s tally to 3,07,889. Three more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,697.

The total number of active cases mounted further to 4,965.