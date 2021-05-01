Intermediate practical exams: BIE may award marks based on students’ records

Hyderabad: Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) may not conduct intermediate practical exams this year. The board may award marks based on the practical records submitted by the students.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the board is considering this option as the intermediate practical exams cannot be conducted due to the temporary closure of educational institutions in the state.

An official of the board said that as several colleges have not conducted practical classes, BIE is planning to award marks based on students’ records. The proposal has been sent and the board is waiting for the government’s nod, he added.

Intermediate second year students will not be promoted without exams

A senior official of the board made it clear that intermediate second year students will not be promoted without conducting the examination.

He further said that intermediate second year students cannot be promoted based on the marks they scored in the first year. Due to the pandemic, the second year examination may be delayed but it will be held, he added.

Earlier, the Telangana government had canceled the SSC exams that were scheduled to be held from May 17. It had also decided to promote all students of Intermediate first year without conducting exams. However, intermediate second year examinations that were scheduled from May 1 to May 19 have been postponed.

it was informed that the department will review the situation in the first week of June and future dates will be announced with at least 15 days’ notice for inter second year exams.

It was also decided that all Intermediate second year students having backlogs will be given minimum passing marks for the backlogs only.