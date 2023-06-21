Intermittent firing in Manipur on Tuesday night

Imphal: Intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East around 11:45 pm on Tuesday.

According to officials, 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard before it fell silent.

Another church is burning in Manipur – Modi is in the USA. pic.twitter.com/PJcLUaGBut — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 20, 2023

“The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu,” an official said.

Also Read Amid intermittent violence, Manipur extends internet suspension for 10th time

Intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang & Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.

“Between 8pm and 9:30 pm, 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It’s speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km,” an official added.

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.