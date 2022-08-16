International Business Summit concludes; thirty-five MoU signed

Hyderabad: The just concluded International Business Summit 2022 organised by the Muslim Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in Hyderabad has resulted in the signing of 35 MoUs involving an investment of about Rs 200 crore. Notable among them is the Special Purpose Vehicle agreement between MCCI and Dr. M.C. Pitchay of Malaysia and Dr. P. Ramanathan of Singapore. More business deals are expected to be inked in the next few days with a high power delegation from Bangladesh arriving here today, a press release said.

The three-day summit proved successful with delegates from 12 countries and 18 Indian states coming together on a single platform to exchange ideas and share expertise. The summit also proved a catalyst in uniting Muslim businesses, both large, small and medium enterprises, to discuss new innovative interactions, research and insights.

Interacting with press persons on Tuesday, MCCI chairman, Nazimuddin Farooqui, refused to share further details about the pacts saying they were all non-disclosure agreements. The summit, he said, witnessed threadbare discussions on key business issues and opportunities that minority communities in specific and the business community at large were experiencing. With the special session on women entrepreneurs proving highly successful, the MCCI had proposed to set up a women entrepreneur cell. It was proposed to hold a business conference of women entrepreneurs in Delhi shortly. It was also decided to establish a National Academic Panel to help young entrepreneurs develop well-structured business plans and to understand the dynamics of domestic and international markets. Further, it was proposed to create an International Young Entrepreneurs and Businessmen Association.

“We want to equip young entrepreneurs with skills, IT (artificial intelligence and cyber security), mentor and guide the start-ups,” said Farooqui.