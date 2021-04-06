International Day of Sports for Development and Peace: Sania, Sharath take part in panel discussion

New Delhi: Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta were among the athletes who took part in the virtual panel discussion organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha secretariat in Parliament House Complex on the occasion of International Day of Sports for Development and Peace on Tuesday.

Sania, paddler Soumyajit Ghosh and Archer Abhishek Verma participated in the discussion on “Social Integration, Peace Building, and Socio-Economic Development through Sports”. Former Hockey captain and presently, Minister of Sports, Government of Haryana, Sandeep Singh, Asian Marathon Champion, Sunita Godara, and Sharath Kamal participated in the discussion on the theme, “Sports: Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.”

Sharath Kamal expressed elation on being part of the panel discussion. The table tennis star shared a picture in which he can be seen having a discussion during the session.

“Very Happy to be a part of the Panel discussion today @LokSabhaSectt. The PRIDE, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India, celebrated the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. Spoke on the theme, ‘Health Promotion & Disease Prevention through Sports’#IDSDP2021,” Sharath tweeted. Para athlete Arunima Sinha, Open Water swimmer Bhakti Sharma, wrestler Babita Phogat, squash player Joshna Chinappa and former hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi took part in the panel discussion “Promotion of Gender Equality through sports.”

Several Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, and other dignitaries joined the programme online.