International Day of Yoga event at Times Square

By Minhaj Adnan|   Updated: 21st June 2021 5:52 pm IST
New York: Consulate General of India in New York in partnership with Times Square Alliance host the International Day of Yoga celebrations, at Times Square in New York, Sunday, June 2o, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_21_2021_000126B)
