International flights to remain suspended till August 31

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 31st July 2020 5:05 pm IST
New Delhi: The Central government on Friday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till August 31.

“The Government has decided to extend the suspension on the Scheduled International Commercial Passenger Services to or from India upto 2359 hours IST of 31st August,” an official statement said.

“Specific Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued accordingly.”

The restriction, however, will not be applicable on all-cargo flights and other flights specially approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25

Source: IANS
