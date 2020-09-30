International flights to remain suspended till Oct 31

New Delhi, Sep 30 : The Central government on Wednesday extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till October 31.

“This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),” an official statement said.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis,” it added.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25.

