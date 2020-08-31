International flights to remain suspended till Sep 30

New Delhi, Aug 31 : Centre has extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flights to and from India till September-end.

The government had last extended the suspension in July till August 31, Monday.

A circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that it has further extended the suspension regarding “scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30h September,2020.

It noted that this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

“However,international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis,” said the circular.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25.

