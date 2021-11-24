International flights to resume normal functioning soon: Centre

Ministry of Civil Aviation, Secretary, Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday said that International flights operations are to return to normal functioning soon.

MoCA has sought additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel for airports from the Ministry of Home Affairs. “There is also a proposal to deploy private security agencies for non-core duties at airports, along with 3000 additional CISF personnel,” said Bansal, as quoted by ANI.

All efforts are being made “to hand over all operations of Air India by the end of December,” added the former Chairman and Managing Director of Air India.