International Kids Film Festival goes digital

News Desk 1Published: 5th November 2020 7:22 pm IST

Mumbai, Nov 5 : International Kids Film Festival (IKFF) will be hosted digitally from November 20. The month-long global event includes film screenings, filmmaking master classes and filmmaking competition with celebrities including Sonali Bendre and Nandita Das as part of the jury.

The fourth edition of the festival will feature over 150 films from 40 countries. Issues covered range from environment to conflict to childhood to space and many more.

The festival aims to introduce children to the magic of films and utilise its power to educate and inspire. It is an attempt to break down virtual walls that exist between people, and to bring together children of various ethnicities, backgrounds, religious preferences, cultures, languages and other divides together on one forum, to watch handpicked films with messages about positive values in life.

READ:  Rijiju inaugurates SAI Regional Centre in Zirakpur

The organisers are targeting over five million school students and their families.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 5th November 2020 7:22 pm IST
Back to top button