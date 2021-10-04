International Persian webinar held at MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Department of Persian (DOP) in collaboration with culture house of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mumbai organized online international webinar on “Mir Anis and Mohtasham Kashani – the two eminent lamenter poets of India and Iran” on October 1, 2021.

While delivering his inaugural speech, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan said that Mohtesham Kashani, the 16th century Iranian Poet is notable for his simplicity of style and Mir Anis, the 19th century Indian poet’s work is of extraordinary importance for its expressiveness.

Syed Ainul Hasan expressed the hope that the Department of Persian, MANUU will organize many activities in the coming days.

Abu Talib Rizvi, producer & director presented few poems of Mir Anis with english translation.

Prof. Aziz Bano, Head, Department of Persian while presenting her paper discussed in detail about Marsiya Nigari. Prof. Nikhath Jahan, DDE (MANUU), Dr. Syeda Asmath Jahan, Assistant Professor, DOP (MANUU), Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, DOP, JNU, Prof. Narges Jaberi Nasab (Iran) and Dr. Suleiman Zare (Iran) also presented papers.