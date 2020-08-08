International stars headed to Indian TV chat show

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) International stars including Christian Lee Navarro and Anna Maria Sieklucka will make their debut on the Indian small screen through a chat show, and they are excited about it.

The chat show “Access Allowed” will feature names such as Christian Lee Navarro (“13 Reasons Why”), Anna Maria Sieklucka (“365 Days”), Twan Kuyper (Youtube star), Tom Rhys Harries (“White Lines”), Chloe Veitch (“Too Hot To Handle”), Luke Cook (“The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina”), Johnny Orlando (Canadian singer-songwriter and actor), Zane Hijazi (Youtuber) and Michael Ronda (“Control Z”), amongst others.

Anna Maria Sieklucka

Twan Kuyper

Zane Hijazi

“I am thrilled to be a guest on my first ever Indian TV chat show. I have had a lot of Indian friends when I lived in London and I am a big fan of Indian food. I am looking forward to this experience and sending all my love to the show and India” said Navarro

“My biggest dream is to come to India and to be honest when I travel next, India will be my first destination to visit. I think India is a very beautiful place and I am an absolute admirer of everything Indian from colourful clothes to religion and the landscape. I am excited to be part of the show and thank you for having me on the show. I am sending all my love to India.” Maria Sieklucka said

To this, Twan Kuyper added: “When I go on my social media, I always see so many comments from India all the time. I feel like the people are so loving, I never see hate coming from India and that is why I am very excited to be on the show with Renil (Renil Abraham). I have been to many places, but India is on my bucket list.

“After corona is over, one of the first things I want to do is go to India, collaborate with some of the cool creators there and be on the show physically and would love to try the food in India, it seems so delicious,” Kuyper said.

“Too Hot To Handle” fame Chloe Veitch shared: “I absolutely love India and I’ve met so many people from India and they are always so kind. I was in a music video with Diljit Dosanjh and I didn’t know who he was at that time. When I met him, there were bodyguards, cameras and Lamborghinis and I was just a model then, but I was treated like a celebrity. He is such a lovely guy. He only speaks a bit of English, so it was really hard to have a conversation. I can’t wait to come to India.”

On the show, the global stars will converse about nepotism, exploring sexuality in front of the camera, Black Lives Matter movement, and mental health among other things. The show will go on air on Zoom on August 15.

Source: IANS