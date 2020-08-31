International Webinar on ‘Global Peace’ today

Hyderabad: As part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is organizing a one-day international webinar on Peace from Within to Global Peace in Gandhian Perspective on Monday.

The UoH is jointly hosting the webinar with Gandhi-King Global Initiative, Stanford University, USA & Gandhi-King Foundation, Hyderabad. There will be two sessions from 8 am to 11 am, and the other from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Keynote speakers

The key speakers of the webinar include Prof Clayborne Carson, Director, The Martin Luther King Jr Research & Education Institute, Stanford University, USA, Prof Paul Bueno de Mesquita, Director, Centre for Peace & Nonviolence Studies, University of Rhode Island, Kingston RI, USA, Dr Sarada Purna Sonty, Chicago, USA, Prof Isao Takagi, Faculty of Economics, Soka University, Japan.

Speakers in the evening session include Fr. Jude Langeh from Cameroon, Dr Mazakiwe Mandela from South Africa, Prof Carl Kline from US, Michael Beer from US, and Dr Seema Rohmetra from India.