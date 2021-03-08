International Women’s Day 2021: Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana, & others laud all strong women

Mumbai: Every year, International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 to celebrate women, their rights and their achievements. On this special day, Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities took to their social media to hail the women in their lives and also lauded every woman for their achievements in the personal and professional space.

Modi extends wishes on Women’s Day

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to salute the spirit of women. “Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women’s Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.,” he tweeted.

Celebs sing praise for all the strong women

Actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan and others share powerful messages for women and urge them to stay their unique self always.

Two special women in Virat Kohli’s life

More about International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day began in the 1900s and has been celebrated for over a century now. According to its official website, “a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality”.

The day was observed for the first time in 1911. Earlier it was celebrated on February 28 and later in 1913 the date was changed to March 8, and it continues to be celebrated as such every year.