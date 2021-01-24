International working group reiterates support for Libyan ceasefire

Tripoli: The International Follow-Up Committee for Libya Security Working Group reiterated on Saturday their full and continued commitment to the implementation of the Libyan ceasefire agreement.

“They reiterated their commitment to facilitating the work of the 5+5 JMC (Joint Military Commission), through enhanced cooperation and their continued support to the political process,” the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) who represents the working group said in a statement.

The working group commended the achievements of the commission and their dedication to date, urging the Libyan political leaders to take necessary measures to speed up the implementation of the agreement, mainly the immediate repatriation of all foreign fighters and mercenaries, the UNSMIL added.

The eastern-based army and the UN-backed government had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict for more than a year in and around the capital Tripoli, which ended in early June 2020 with the UN-backed government announcing its takeover of all western Libya after the withdrawal of the eastern-based army.

The Libyan 5+5 joint commission signed a permanent ceasefire agreement on October 23, 2020, with the participation of five senior officers appointed by Libya’s Government of National Accord and five senior officers appointed by the Libyan National Army.

The commission has agreed to exchange all prisoners between the rival parties, remove landmines in cooperation with the UN teams and the General Intelligence Service, combat hate speech, and repatriate all foreign fighters and mercenaries.

Source: ANI