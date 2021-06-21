International Yoga Day celebrations at Secunderabad Military station

Secunderabad: Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) at Secunderabad Military Station celebrated International Day of Yoga on Monday. All ranks practiced yoga to include various Asanas, Yogic Kriyas and Pranayam.

Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, TASA encouraged all ranks to practice yoga regularly and to make yoga a way of life.

The College of Defence Management, Secunderabad celebrated International Yoga Day in harmony with the theme of “Yoga for Well Being-Yoga at Home”.

The Faculty and families participated in various Yoga related activities.

Army Public School, Bolarum raised awareness and inspired the teachers, students and parents to become active participants and observe the 7th International Day of Yoga by conducting a yoga session virtually with the motto – “Inhale serenity and exhale stress”.

The students of Class I to Class XII participated from their homes along with their families. At Army Public School RK Puram, more than 1500 students took part in Yoga Day through online mode.

The students performed all the Asanas with ease. Army Public School Golconda, Hyderabad celebrated the glorious global event, using a digital media platform. Principal Vidya Muralidharan expounded about the importance of Yoga which is essential for inner and physical growth and enhancement of mental and physical wellbeing.

She motivated students to make Yoga as part of their daily routine and stay fit and healthy.