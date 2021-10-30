Internet led to revolutionary changes in communication sector: OU VC

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad chapter of the Public Relation Council of India (PRCI) is celebrating World communicators Day 2021. Prof. D Ravinder, the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University said that with the advent of the internet the world has transformed into a global village and it led to revolutionary changes in the communication sector.

“It is necessary for anyone connected with the public relations to keep abreast of the latest development in the communication sector to serve as an effective link between his organization and the public,” Prof. Ravinder said.

The vice-chancellor further said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a great communicator who had the ability to convey his message to all sections of the society in an effective manner.

To emphasize the contribution of communicators and the importance of communication discipline and profession, the PRCI initiated World Communicators’ Day to be celebrated on October 28 to commemorate the world’s first Press Release by Ivy Lee in the US on October 28, 1906, following a Pennsylvania train accident killing 50 people.

Ivy Lee, who was working with Pennsylvania Railways at that time, urged the company to send reporters to the scene of the accident.

The celebration of the day increased positive communication and created a whole new concept for public relations and journalism among people in the world.

The day is celebrated by various PRCI chapters by organizing workshops on the skill of writing press releases for the media. Discussion and Chapter level awards are given to Journalists, writers, and PR professionals who have performed well in their respective field of work.

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is a pan-India Communication Exchange with 50 chapters spread out across the Indian cities and towns. PRCI is a national body of professionals drawn from PR, Corporate Communications, Advertising, Media, Event Management, Academics, and allied domains.