Internet services suspended in Bhainsa, cops warn rumour mongers

Hyderabad: After Sunday night communal clashes in Bhainsa Town in Nirmal district, the authorities have suspended all the internet services in the area.

In order to curb the spread of violence content of clashes over social media, the police have recommended the service providers to temporary suspend the internet services in the area.

The police warned of booking criminal cases against unsocial elements found spreading rumours along with videos in social media and trying to fan communal violence in the city.

The police asked WhatsApp admins to keep watch on postings in group and immediately delete controversial posts. The police asked public to call Dial 100 and seek clarification on any news.

More than 12 persons including few policemen and local journalists were injured on Sunday night forcing the police to clamp section 144 prohibitory orders in the area. Additional police forces have been deployed and patrolling has been intensified.