Internet suspended in Bharatpur ahead of Gujjar ‘Mahapanchayat’

Jaipur, Oct 17 : The administration in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur is on the alert ahead of the ‘Mahapanchayat’ called by Gujjar leaders in the district’s Adda village on Saturday on their demand for a quota, and has suspended internet services in various areas.

Internet will not be available in Bayana, Veer, Bhusawar and Roopwas areas on Saturday, while social media channels including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter will also be banned.

Gujjars, since last many years, have been raising a demand for getting five percent reservation under the Most Backward Class (MBC) segment.

Col Kirori Singh Bainsla (retd), convenor of the Gujjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti will participate in the mahapanchayat, called on behalf of 80 villages of the Gujjar region to discuss the reservation issue and the alleged lackadaisical approach of the state in granting quotas to the community as promised.

The mahapanchayat, expected to see attendance of over 15,000 people from Rajasthan and other states, might take a final call on starting the Gujjar reservation movement, said leaders in Hindaun.

The police and local administration have been monitoring the preparations of the mahapanchayat. Additional police force has also been called and deployed at the Bayana-Hindaun road.

District Collector Nathmal Didel has cancelled the leaves of all officers and employees till next orders.

Earlier, the mahapanchayat was supposed to be held at Malarna Dungar village of Sawai Madhopur district, but the venue was changed to Adda village in Bharatpur.

Speaking to the media, Bainsla charged the state government with not being serious on the reservation issue, as well as on its earlier promises.

“Several meetings have been held in the past requesting the government to give compensation and jobs to the families of the people killed during the movement, and to withdraw lawsuits etc but the government has not fulfilled any demands and hence, there is huge rage among the Gujjar community,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.