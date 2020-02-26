Internet suspension extended for another 24-hour in Aligarh

A+ A-

Aligarh: Suspension of internet services on Wednesday was extended for another 24-hours in Aligarh following recent clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors.

District Magistrate (DM) of Aligarh, Chandra Bhushan Singh ordered to shut down the internet in the entire area (rural and urban) of Aligarh district on February 27, 2020.

Earlier the authorities had suspended the internet services till midnight.

On Sunday, people protesting against the CAA pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells, the DM had said.

“Protestors pelted stones at police vehicles so the police had to resort to teargas to disperse them,” Singh had told ANI here.

PV Ramasastry, ADG Law and Order had said that the stone-pelting started after a rumor that the police were arresting protesters.

Following the clash between police and protestors, internet services were suspended in the city.