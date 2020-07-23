Interpretation Centre planned at Qutb Shahi Tombs

Hyderabad: The Qutb Shahi Heritage Park which contains over 80 Monuments, the Deccan Park and an archaeological zone, will be getting a new addition in the form of a Rs 45-crore Interpretation  Centre.

KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and IT & Commerce, laid the foundation for this new structural undertaking.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation will implement the construction while the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, which provided six architectural design schemes for the endeavor, will manage it.

Besides integrating the two currently segregated Qutb Shahi Tombs and Deccan Park, the Interpretation Centre will do the following: Enhance the visitors’ experience by attuning them to the significance of the monuments provide tourist amenities and facilities for visiting school children and scholars, and dispense knowledge that came from conservation efforts.

The project is expected to be completed in 2 months.

Politicians like Home Minister Mahmood Ali and AIMIM MPAsaduddin Owaisi were present during the occasion.

