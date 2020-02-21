Interstate gang of fraudsters arrested

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Hyderabad city police informed that Taskforce police arrested a gang of fraudsters and confiscated the articles stolen.

Commissioner, Mr. Anjani Kumar further told that A. Karan (27) and his companion G. Thalasunder belong to Kuppan District of A.P.

They used to steal money from the customers when they were busy in counting the currency notes.

Sometimes, they used to drop a currency note to distract the attention of the customer. Many a time, they used to sprinkle powder which causes irritation to the skin.

Task Force team of south zone police arrested both the fraudsters and seized Rs.9.40 lakh from their possession. Police presented them in the court. They were imprisoned.