Interviews for Hajj volunteers tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana Hajj Committee has notified that interviews for selecting Hajj Volunteers will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on 4th march at Hajj House.

According to the statement relayed by the chairman of the Haji Committee Mr Masihullah Khan CEO of Hajj Committee Mr B Shafiullah and Assistant EO of Hajj Committee will take the interview.

Two members of Central Hajj Committee will also be present on this occasion. The chairman of the Hajj Committee informed that 207 applications were received out of which 23 were rejected. In this manner, 184 candidates have been called for the interview. They have already been intimated through SMS.

The selection of Hajj Volunteers will be held at 3pm on 5th March through a draw. For further details, the candidates may contact TS Hajj Committee.