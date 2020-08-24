Int’l army games to help strengthen defence cooperation: Putin

Moscow, Aug 24 : Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the International Army Games 2020 and the Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum will be significant events to “serve the purpose of strengthening ties between countries in the defence sphere”.

Guests will have the opportunity to see the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, learn about the latest achievements of Russian and foreign defence industries, as well as successful projects of international cooperation, Putin said in a video address to participants of the two events that kicked off on Sunday.

“We understand the importance of building trust-based relationships in the areas of security and military and technical cooperation, and the importance of searching for solutions to new challenges together,”Xinhua news agency quotd the President as saying.

The International Army Games was initiated by the Russian Defence Ministry seven years ago.

This year’s event will be held in Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, which started on Sunday to September 5.

More than 5,000 participants from 156 teams from over 30 countries and regions will compete in the games.

The Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum scheduled from Sunday till August 29 will attract more than 1,500 enterprises from over 70 countries and regions.

