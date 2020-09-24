Int’l Support Group for Lebanon calls for govt formation

Beirut, Sep 24 : The International Support Group for Lebanon has asked political leaders of the country to support the formation of a new government, while also calling for reforms.

In a joint statement after a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, the members of the group urged Lebanon’s leaders to unite in support of the timely formation of a government able to meet the legitimate aspirations expressed by the people and committed to addressing the country’s multiple and acute challenges, reports Xinhua news agency.

The International Support Group for Lebanon brings together the UK, China, France, Germany, Italy, Russia and the US, the UN, European Union and the Arab League.

They also urged the leaders to undertake critical reforms and welcomed the agreement reached earlier this month by all of Lebanon’s political leaders on a comprehensive roadmap of reforms with an implementation timetable in line with their prior commitments.

They urged Lebanon to speedily implement measures to restore economic stability, improve the delivery of public services and the credibility of the financial sector, resume effective talks with the International Monetary Fund and prioritize key governance measures, and provide support for the most vulnerable communities in Lebanon.

The members also urged the caretaker government and political leaders to fight corruption, combat tax evasion to guarantee transparency and accountability.

They called on all actors to maintain the peaceful character of the protests, by avoiding violence and respecting the right to peaceful assembly and protest.

Wednesday’s meeting was co-chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Source: IANS

