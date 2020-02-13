Intra-Afghan talks team yet to be formed

A+ A-

Kabul: Amid reports that the US and the Taliban were closer to a potential peace agreement, the office of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has confirmed that the government in Kabul was still yet to form a team for intra-Afghan talks, it was reported.

“Unfortunately, until now there is no political consensus among those in the camp of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Definitely, progress in the talks involves these issues,” TOLO News quoted Mujiburrahman Rahimi, a spokesman for Abdullah, as saying on Wednesday while referring to the government’s peace negotiating team.

Rahimi’s statement comes as US President Donald Trump “conditionally approved” a peace deal with the Taliban that may lead to the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan as long as the militant group can commit to a reduction in violence.

“The politicians, the Afghan political society , still has an opportunity to get together and build a consensus on the peace process, with the reconciliation council and including some important topics that are among the red lines or the values of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” said Fawzia Kofi, a former MP.

“There should be a political consensus to appoint an inclusive delegation to represent the entire people of Afghanistan in the talks with the Taliban so that we do not waste this opportunity,” said MP Mohammad Sadiq Qaderi.