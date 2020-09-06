Investors Clinic logs Rs 750 cr sales through property swap

New Delhi, Sep 6 : Real estate consultancy company Investors Clinic has recorded sales worth over Rs 750 crore through its property swap scheme.

In a statement, Investors Clinic said that it has been able to help over 3,000 customers realise their dead investments.

“The scheme has been a success since its launch. Nearly 50,000 queries have been generated in the last 45 days; 85 per cent of the queries were received from Delhi-NCR alone. While the rest of the inquiries were generated from other parts of the country,” it said.

It said that its real-estate partners have been able to monetise their ready inventory in both commercial and housing segments.

The strategic tie-up enabled customers in restructuring investments either within the same developer or by shifting to another developer.

Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic said: “We are also receiving lots of queries from reputed real-estate players for engaging with us in this initiative. We plan to create a separate vertical for this concept in the coming years.”

He expects to complete 10,000 transactions by the end of the year.

In July this year, Investors Clinic had announced the launch of the ‘Property Swap’ model in a bid to help buyers stuck with projects both in housing as well as commercial real estate properties.

The company partnered with developers to enable customers to reach out to developers for upgrading or exchanging their properties.

