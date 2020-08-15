IOA launches ‘Ek India Team India’ campaign on 74th Independence Day

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 2:37 pm IST
New Delhi, Aug 15 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday launched its “Ek India Team India” digital campaign on the occasion of country’s 74th Independence Day and as part of the country’s National Olympic Council adopting a new identity and logo.

“In 2021 when we take on the world stage, we will sport a new identity,” said IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta in a joint statement.

“Our new identity celebrates the essence of our tiranga, a lifetime of determined hard work of our athletes and officials and the values of unity, friendship and merit, upheld by the Indian Olympic Association.

“Our tagline ‘Ek India Team India’ reinforces our values, highlighting the importance of unity and team spirit. It’s truly a historic time for us and the nation. It signals our arrival on the world stage and we’re ready,” they added.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to be held next year from July 23 until August 8. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese government were forced to postpone it from its original start date of July 24 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOA had unveiled the new logo in early July. The previous institutional logo which drew its inspiration from – the “Star of India” which was adopted during the period of British Raj in the Indian subcontinent, has been used since the formation of the association till now.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

