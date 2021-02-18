IOC engineer commits suicide in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 18 : An Indian Oil Corporation engineer committed suicide in Jharkhand on Thursday, police said.

According to Police, Draupdi Kumari Patro alias Binni, 26, was working as an engineer at the Indian Oil Corporation in Kolkata. She committed suicide by hanging herself inside her home at Harhargutu under Bagbeda Police Station area of the East Singhbhum district.

Police have found a suicide note saying that she did not wish to get married.

Family members said that as she did not open the door in the morning, they broke it open and saw her hanging inside the room. Police was informed and they sent the body for post-mortem. Police also seized the laptop and mobile of the deceased.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.