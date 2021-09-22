IOC offers to adopt rhinoceros in Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: The World Rhinoceros Day was celebrated on Wednesday at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park.

The celebrations were held in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Hyderabad. The officials of the public sector undertaking offered to adopt a rhinoceros in the Zoo.

The Nehru Zoological Park houses four one-horned rhinoceros (one female and three males) named Suraj, Saraswati, Sai Vijay, and Nanda. Nanda is a four-month-old calf.

Also Read Hyderabad: Schools in dilemma as seasonal diseases rise

IOC’s Executive Director for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh R.S.S. Rao, CGM, HR, S.K. Upadhayay, GM B. Anand Reddy, Chief Manager V. Ravi Shanker, and DGM, Ramesh Babu, visited the Zoo and offered to adopt a hinoceros.

Rao felicitated Curator V.V.L. Subhadra Devi, Deputy Curator, A. Nagamani, other officials, animal keepers and other staff members who are working for conservation of one-horned rhinoceros in the Zoo, directly and indirectly.

Subhadra Devi said that September 22 is celebrated as World Rhino Day, and this day has been made more eventful with the IOC officials coming forward to adopt the rhino enclosure in the Zoo. She thanked the IOC officials for showing interest in conservation of wildlife and wished that this should be a long association for the development of the Zoo.