iPad Air 5, iPad 10, iPad Pro with wireless charging to debut in 2022

According to several reports obtained by Mac Rumours, Apple is planning to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company’s intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad and iPad Air.

Apple has released new versions of the entry-level iPad every year since 2017, often with minor specifications and chip upgrades to maintain the device’s low price, so a new version for 2022 is in line with previous years.

There are no details as of yet about what the tenth-generation iPad could feature.