iPad with 10.5-inch display, A13 chip may launch in 2021

San Francisco, Dec 12 : Apple is reportedly planning to launch an updated ninth-generation iPad with a larger 10.5-inch display and the A13 chip in spring 2021.

The upcoming ninth-generation iPad would be similar to the current eighth-generation iPad but with a number of minor improvements like 4GB of RAM and a thinner, lighter design, reports MacRumors.

It would continue to come with a Home button and Touch ID sensor embedded into it for added protection despite other models supporting the Face ID.

The iPhone maker is also expected to use lightning connectors and won’t be adopting a USB Type-C port.

The report says that the upcoming ninth-generation iPad could have a starting storage capacity of 64GB instead of 32GB. It also claims that the pricing could lower with the new version starting at $299.

Apple is also planning to launch 5G-enabled high-end iPad Pro models next year with mmWave support.

Apple’s success in developing its own in-house mmWave (antenna in package) modules for next year’s iPhone lineup has increased the likelihood that next-generation models in Apple’s iPad range would also benefit.

