IPE invites applications from children of Indian Workers in Gulf countries

New Delhi: Institute of Public Enterprise invited applications from the children of Indian Workers in Gulf countries under gulf quota for the following PGDM programs:
- Post Graduate Diploma in Management – General
- PGDM – Banking, Insurance and Financial Services
- PGDM – Marketing
- PGDM – International Business
Interested candidates must be a graduate.
Students with top scores of CAT/ MAT/XAT/CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT can get scholarships up to 2 lakhs.
Interested candidates can apply online www.ipeindia.org.
For further details contact, candidates can dial 9391932129 / 91547 09139.