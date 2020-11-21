IPE invites applications from children of Indian Workers in Gulf countries

New Delhi: Institute of Public Enterprise invited applications from the children of Indian Workers in Gulf countries under gulf quota for the following PGDM programs:

Post Graduate Diploma in Management – General

PGDM – Banking, Insurance and Financial Services

PGDM – Marketing

PGDM – International Business

Interested candidates must be a graduate.



Students with top scores of CAT/ MAT/XAT/CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT can get scholarships up to 2 lakhs.

Interested candidates can apply online www.ipeindia.org.

For further details contact, candidates can dial 9391932129 / 91547 09139.