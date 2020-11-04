IPE offers admission to children of Gulf expats under ‘Gulf Quota’

Hyderabad: The prestigious Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) announced ‘Gulf Quota’ for the children of Indian Workers in Gulf countries. The institute invited applications from the qualified students and also announced scholarship up to 2 lakhs.

Under the Gulf Quota, eligible students can seek admission into various postgraduate diploma courses in management. Admission is offered in:

Post Graduate Diploma in Management – General

PGDM – Banking, Insurance and Financial Services

PGDM – Marketing

PGDM – International Business

The scholarship up to two lakhs is offered to the students with top scores of CAT/ MAT/XAT/CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT.

Eligible graduates in any field can visit ipeindia.org to apply. For further details, contact 9391932129 / 91547 09139.