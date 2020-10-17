iPhone 11, SE 2020 gone in a jiffy during India festive sale

New Delhi, Oct 17 : Apple iPhone 11 and SE 2020 went flying off the shelves on the first day of the festive sale in India.

On Apple Store Online, iPhone 11 disappeared within a couple of hours as the festive offer opened on October 17.

As part of festive season offers, Apple gave out free AirPods with a limited stock of iPhone 11.

iPhone SE 2020 was another Apple product that was sold faster on ecommerce platforms like Flipkart during the ‘Big Billion Day’ sale.

Some buyers even grabbed the new iPhone SE 2020 for nearly Rs 20,000 after trade-ins and other festive schemes on credit and debit cards.

The iPhone SE 2020 starts from Rs 4,696 a month on EMI or Rs 39,900 before trade-in on Apple Store Online.

The base variant of the iPhone 11 with 64GB internal storage is now available for Rs 54,900, whereas the 128GB and 256GB model costs Rs 59,900, and Rs 69,900, respectively.

Soon after the launch of new iPhone 12 series, Apple slashed the prices for older iPhone models including the hot-selling iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11.

According to Navkendar Singh, Research Director, IDC India and South Asia, this festive season and next few months in India, “iPhone 11 would still do best, followed by iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Mini, in that order”.

Apple has managed to maintain its share well in the off-season period.

With the October 13 launch of the new iPhone 12 series, Apple’s sales are expected to rise but only in November as the launch is later than previous years.

However, the long lifecycle of iPhone 11 series and successful new iPhone SE will help Apple bridge the gap till then, according to Counterpoint Research.

