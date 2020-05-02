iPhone 12 5G lineup likely to start from $649

San Francisco: The upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749, according to Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider.

In a tweet, Prosser, who correctly reported the release date of the iPhone SE, said these prices were given to him from the same source that disclosed the iPhone SE launch date.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇



5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649



6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749



6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999



6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

Like the 5.4-inch iPhone, the 6.1-inch device will sport 5G connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The only difference is that it would come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, said Prosser.

There will be two ‘pro’ iPhone 12 models as well.

The cheapest iPhone 12 Pro model is likely to carry a price tag of $999, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may cost $1,099. These models are said to have triple-lens rear cameras with a LiDAR Scanner.

All four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed.

There are also reports of Apple using 120Hz ProMotion display on its iPhone lineup this year, which would be exclusive on the Pro models.

Source: IANS

