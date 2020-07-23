iPhone 12 may launch in Oct, 5G models ship in Nov

Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider, earlier said there is also the possibility that a later iPhone 12 launch event could allow more people to attend in person.

Posted By News Desk Published: 23rd July 2020 1:03 pm IST
San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to launch LTE iPhone 12 models in October, while 5G models will follow in November.

According to a new report from Japanese site Mac Otakara that cites sources in the Chinese supply chain, who claim that the ongoing Covid-19 crisis may have pushed back original plans to launch the iPhone 12 in September.

The late announcement will give the Cupertino-based tech giant time to reopen more stores in different markets that are closed due to pandemic.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series, which would include two premium variants.

iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro.

The rear camera module on the device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.

Source: IANS
