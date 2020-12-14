iPhone 13 production not to face iPhone 12-like delays: Report

San Francisco: Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the next generation iPhone 13 mass production will be as per schedule, without any delay like this year.

According to him, if the iPhone 13 production starts in summer next year, then Apple will launch the next-generation iPhones in September, following its usual release time frame.

Apple usually begins mass production of iPhones in early summer, but iPhone 12 models got delayed due to Covid-19 related lockdown and travel restrictions, hindering the production process.

Kuo denied the concerns regarding Apple supplier TSMC’s capacity utilisation being dropped to 80 per cent from 100 per cent for the A14 chips in the first quarter of 2021, reports MacRumors.

The analyst noted that this is more of a seasonality factor rather than a capacity utilisation aspect.

iPhone 13 is expected to come in the same four model sizes as this year’s iPhone 12, but with some major improvements to the camera technology.

The Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra Wide cameras with fixed focus.

Source: IANS