iPhone 13 series to be unveiled on Sep 14: Report

Apple is likely to unveil all four models of its upcoming 'iPhone 13' lineup with larger batteries

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th August 2021 4:08 pm IST
Photo: Twitter/ SkorpionBot

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is expected to unveil the upcoming iPhone 13 series on September 14, media reports say.

The upcoming series will go on pre-orders from September 17 and it is said to go on sale starting September 24 in the market, GizmoChina reported on Friday. 

According to IT Home, the iPhone 13 series is already listed on an e-commerce website in China.

Apple is likely to unveil all four models of its upcoming ‘iPhone 13’ lineup with larger batteries, an updated chipset and expanded mmWave 5G support, a report said earlier.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices is said to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC’s 5nm+ process.

The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor. The sensor first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. 

A recent report said that has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will increase the price of the upcoming iPhones to compensate for rising chip production costs.

